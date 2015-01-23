Australian icons in color on $5 coin from Royal Australian Mint

The 2015 Distinctly Australian $5 coin comes in a colorful packaging showing some of the iconic symbols of Australia.

The Royal Australian Mint and Australian Geographic mark Australian Day with a 2015 colorful $5 coin showing iconic symbols of the nation.

In the lead-up to Australia Day, two Australian brands, the Royal Australian Mint and Australian Geographic, have teamed up to recognize Aussie icons on a new collectible $5 coin.

Both sides of the 2015 Frosted Uncirculated aluminum-zinc-bronze Distinctly Australian coin feature symbols and icons of the nation. From 100 distinct and individual Aussie icons that were woven into a design by award-winning illustrator Jim Tsinganos, the RAM captured a selection to appear on the coin.

Royal Australian Mint Acting Chief Executive Officer Dom Appay said, in a press release, “The sculpted elements on the coin feature all things Australian like bounding kangaroos, the Sydney Opera House, golden wattle and the kookaburra. Through color print technology, the central design features the notorious Ned Kelly, the Australian flag, the instantly recognisable surf lifesaver and a didgeridoo — to name a few.”

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse, surrounded by some of the icons.

The coin weighs 20 grams and measures 38.74 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces and retails for $50 Australian.

It comes packaged in a colorful folder sharing some of the iconic images.

The coin is available from the Mint’s eShop.

