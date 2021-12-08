Australian error coins in 128th Noble auction

A 1980s Australian 2-cent coin was struck on the wrong planchet, one intended for the 1-cent coin and a 1950 silver shilling struck 30% off-center realized about $313 U.S. in an auction in Australia.

To err is human, and when it comes to collecting error coins, the results can be divine. Australia’s Noble Numismatics offered a slate of error coins in its latest auction, the firm’s 128th, held Nov. 23 to 25 in Sydney.

Chief among these pieces were Australian coins, but the offering also included coins from Great Britain, New Zealand and even a U.S. cent struck 50% off-center.

A range of options

In total, 32 lots offered errors and varieties, concentrated on off-metal and off-center strikes.

One of the more interesting pieces is the 1985 or 1988 Australian Queen Elizabeth II 2-cent coin struck on a 1-cent blank.

In Uncirculated condition, with the date not visible because that portion of the die did not make contact with the smaller than intended planchet, the coin realized a hammer price of $576 Australian dollars ($417 U.S.) compared to an estimate of $200 Australian.

Prices reflect the 20% buyer’s fee.

A 1950 silver George V shilling from Australia, struck 30% off-center and out of the collar with a plain edge, realized $432 Australian ($313 U.S.), including the buyer’s fee, against a $150 estimate. The auction firm grades this coin Extremely Fine.

An Uncirculated 10-cent coin from New Zealand from the 1970s, incorrectly struck on a 5-cent coin’s blank, realized $384 Australian ($278 U.S.) against a $350 AUD estimate.

