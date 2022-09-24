Australian dollar program helps those in need

On Sept. 5, the International Day of Charity, the Royal Australian Mint announced that 6 million Donation dollars are in circulation.

Two years ago Australia issued the first Donation dollar, meant to encourage charitable giving and helping those in need.

On Sept. 5, the International Day of Charity, the Royal Australian Mint announced that 6 million Donation dollars (worth about $4 million U.S.) are in circulation, and that more than 2.9 million Aussies (11.3%) report having found one in their change.

The goal is to continue circulating Donation dollars until 25 million coins are released.

According to the RAM, “If every Australian donated a Donation Dollar just once a month, it has the potential to raise an additional $300 million annually for those who need it most.”

Research revealed by the RAM found that:

➤ Over half of Aussies (63%) who have found a Donation Dollar coin proceeded to donate the coin.

➤ This has resulted in an estimated $1.9 million donated to charities and people or businesses in need.

➤ There are various ways Australians choose to donate, such as giving to charity (19%), to a homeless person (19%), to someone in need (14%) or giving to a struggling business (11%).

The Donation dollar coin features a green center with a gold ripple design symbolizing the ongoing impact each donation makes. The design was created to catch the attention of the receiver and encourage them to consider donating it to those in need.

