Australian bullion coin series begins with emperor penguin

The emperor penguin is the subject of new 2023 1-ounce silver and gold (shown) bullion coins from the Royal Australian Mint.

Australia’s newest 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coin series features wildlife encountered in the Australian Antarctic Territory, with the first issue depicting an emperor penguin.

“This new [Australian Antarctic Territory] series is sure to appeal to collectors, investors and anyone with an interest in Australia’s icy southern territory,” according to the Royal Australian Mint, which launched the new 2023 coins on April 3. The coins “... are ideal for precious metal investors and entry level collectors.”

With their regal bearing and distinctive markings, the emperor penguin is the largest of all the penguin species and is found throughout Antarctica and the Australian Antarctic Territory. They stand around a meter (39.37 inches) tall and weigh up to 99 pounds.

Studies by organizations such as the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution suggest emperor penguins could be at the brink of extinction by end of this century.

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The Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine silver dollar and Brilliant Uncirculated .9999 fine gold $100 coin feature the same basic design, with the only differences being the text indicating the denomination, precious metal content and fineness.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The foreground of the Emperor Penguin coin, designed by Adam Ball, features an emperor penguin with its chick. In the background, there is a colony of adult emperor penguins lining up to dive from the Antarctic ice into the ocean.

The silver coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 25,000 pieces.

The gold coin measures 38.74 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 250 pieces.

The coins are presented in individual capsules, and are available from the RAM and its distributors.

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