Australian athletic spirit featured on six special $2 coins

The Royal Australian Mint and Australian grocer Woolworths are teamed to help customers show their support for Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic teams by releasing a series of $2 limited-edition themed coins.

The six $2 coins began to be available exclusively in supermarket registers in mid-July, with a coin being released each week.

Each release carries one of the five colors of the Olympic rings on a cherry-blossom wreath on its reverse, with a manga style Hockey Roo, a Surfing Roo, Mount Fuji, the Australian Olympic Team logo or an Olympic torch. Each also carries a team ideal: resilience, passion, courage, striving or dedication. A sixth $2 coin, in green and yellow, represents the Paralympic Games.

Twelve million $2 coins are available for customers to collect via Woolworths supermarket registers, each with the standard obverse of Queen Elizabeth II.

Limited-edition Olympic coins collectors’ albums will also be exclusively available in-store for $15, containing all five collectible $2 coins. A Paralympic album with the $2 coin will be available for $3 starting Aug. 18.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said, “We have a long history of celebrating Australia’s rich sporting history with our customers, and these coins are another great way for them to show their support for our Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams as they go for gold in Tokyo.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon added, “We have produced this collection with the hope that all Australians come together to back our athletes and teams on their journey to Tokyo and beyond.”

Release of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games coins follows previous coin collaborations between Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint, including for the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.

