Australian 20-cent coin marks Magna Carta’s 800th anniversary

Australia's new 20-cent coin marks the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

A 2015 copper-nickel 20-cent coin from Australia honors the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

The Royal Australian Mint celebrates the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta with a noncirculating, legal tender 20-cent coin.

The reverse of the Uncirculated 2015 copper-nickel 20-cent coin depicts a representation of King John’s original great seal on the 1215 Magna Carta.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

On 15 June 1215 in Runnymede, Surrey, King John placed a royal seal on one of the most important documents in human history.

The Magna Carta (Great Charter) was a revolutionary declaration, as it required that any future rulers were also bound by laws. The Magna Carta is regarded as the foundation of justice in the West.

The Magna Carta has been reissued by monarchs throughout history, including the 1297 Inspeximus issue sealed by King Edward I, which now is housed at the Australian Parliament House.

The coin weighs 11.3 grams and measures 28.52 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces and retails for $8 Australian ($6.27 in U.S. funds) through the RAM.

The coin is presented in a colorful, informative card.

To order the coin, visit the Royal Australian Mint eShop.

Do you like Australian coins? Check out these stories to learn more!

Royal Australian Mint to sell unique production pieces through Downies auction

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 theme of latest curved coin

The Royal Australian Mint is celebrating its 50th birthday

At stroke of midnight, Australians begin striking coins

More from CoinWorld.com:

California federal judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case

Federal investigators uncover scheme to defraud U.S. Mint with counterfeit mutilated coins

Internet surfing yields discovery of finest known Sheldon 96 1796 Draped Bust cent

9-year-old who asked President Obama why more women aren't on U.S. coins and notes gets response

1943 Jefferson 'nickel' struck on steel planchet among popular wartime errors

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!