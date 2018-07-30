Australia unveils new $2 coin for wounded warriors

The Royal Australian Mint is issuing a circulating commemorative $2 coin to celebrate the 2018 Invictus Games, scheduled in Sydney from Oct. 20 to 27.

An image of a wheelchair competitor adorns the reverse of the coin, which was unveiled by the Royal Australian Mint ahead of Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Produced in partnership with Invictus Games Sydney 2018, the new $2 coin celebrates the unconquered spirit of wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans across Australia.

Contestants from 12 nations participated in the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014, an effort spearheaded by Prince Harry.

Invictus is Latin for “unconquered,” and represents the spirit of the wounded warrior athletes, organizers said.

The fourth staging of the contest is being held in Sydney from Oct. 20 to 27.

The RAM expects to release 2.3 million of the coins into public circulation over the coming months, ensuring they reach Australians’ wallets in time for the Games.

“Coins have the ability to reach many people, and in this instance, help to share the Invictus Games spirit and spread the word on the healing power of sport across Australia,” said Ross MacDiarmid, chief executive officer of the Royal Australian Mint, in a press release.

“This new $2 coin, designed by one of the Mint’s own coin designers, represents triumph over adversity and will be a tangible reminder of the courage of all Invictus Games Sydney 2018 competitors beyond the Games in October this year.”

Invictus Games Sydney 2018 chief executive officer Patrick Kidd is appreciative for the Mint’s support of the Games.

As an official supporter of Invictus Games Sydney 2018, the RAM is producing medals for the Games and will also release a series of commemorative products leading up to the event.

Specially wrapped rolls of the coins are available from the Royal Australian Mint.

For more information, visit the RAM website.

For more information on Invictus Games Sydney 2018, visit the official website for the games.

