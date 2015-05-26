Australia's first 'million-dollar-coin' displayed
- Published: May 26, 2015, 1 PM
Rare proof penny worth a whopping $1 million goes on show in #Brisbane http://t.co/0rjMmlBjJM pic.twitter.com/PkMvx6QGi2— ABC Radio Brisbane (@612brisbane) May 25, 2015
1. Australian rarity displayed
The first Australian coin to top the $1 million mark (in Australian dollars) was on display over the weekend in Brisbane.
A 1930 Proof penny that cracked the million-dollar mark in 2011 could be seen at the Brisbane Coin, Banknote and Stamp show, according to 612 ABC Brisbane.
"There are six such pennies still in existence housed at the British Museum, the Art Gallery of South Australia, and the Victorian Museum while the other three are in private hands in Sydney and Melbourne," 612 ABC Brisbane reports.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:21 p.m. ET Tuesday:
