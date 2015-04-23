Australia issues fourth circulating $2 coin with color

The Royal Australian Mint has issued its fourth circulating coin with color as part of the design. The 2015 $2 coin was released days before the April 25 ANZAC Day holiday, honoring World War I soldiers.

Australia has just issued its fourth colorful circulating $2 coin.

The 2015 ANZAC $2 coin was released into circulation on April 20, as a precursor to the April 25 ANZAC Day, which honors Australia and New Zealand’s first major military action of World War I.

The new circulating coin is part of the Royal Australian Mint’s Official Anzac Centenary Coin Program, which features a collection of commemorative coins capturing the history, service, and sacrifice of Australians at war.

A total of approximately 1.5 million $2 coins bear a colorful red ring, the color a tribute to the familiar World War I symbol, the poppy. The poppy has been linked with the “war to end all wars” because of the poem “In Flanders Fields.”

On the coin, the ring is attached to plain poppies, and crosses honor the fallen, marking the graves of unknown heroes. The inscription LEST WE FORGET appears at the center of the design.

The Royal Australian Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint are the only mints to issue circulating coins with color on them. RAM CEO Ross MacDiarmid said the RAM uses color only when appropriate.

“When working with such a significant theme like the Anzac Centenary we take a lot of care in making sure the design and colour application is appropriate for the theme,” MacDiarmid said in a press release.

The new coin was officially launched at the Anzac Centenary March, which included descendants of those who served in World War I.

For more information about the RAM’s Anzac centenary program, visit a special page on its website.