Australia issues colorful coin for frontline workers

Australia’s newest circulating commemorative $2 coin honors the nation’s unsung heroes, the frontline workers.

The colorful 2022 Frontline Workers $2 coin, released into circulation March 24 by the Royal Australian Mint, features 12 representations of some of the frontline workers who have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to keep Australians safe and healthy.

Leigh Gordon, CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, highlighted the importance of recognizing these sometimes unseen workers.

“Our front line workers have supported and protected Australians over the last two years, showing incredible resilience and exemplifying the Australian spirit,” he said in a press release. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we often don’t realise the value of the people we have relied on to get us through the pandemic. It’s time to shine a spotlight on those who work in essential services, and who have kept our society connected and functioning during these extraordinary times.”

Design inspiration

Some of the frontline workers featured on the coin include those in the hospitals, such as doctors, nurses and paramedics. Other critical workers are also featured on the coin, including teachers, cleaners, retail workers and contact tracers.

“This coin is for the thousands of workers who put their own health and safety at risk to fulfil their roles and keep Australians healthy, safe, clean, fed and informed,” Gordon said.

Two million of the colorful $2 Frontline Workers commemorative coins were released into circulation across Australia.

Australia’s $2 coin is struck from aluminum-bronze, weighs 6.6 grams and measures 20.5 millimeters in diameter.

