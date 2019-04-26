Australia has a new circulating colorful commemorative $2 coin, to mark the repatriation of soldiers and nurses after World War I.

The center of the coin depicts a graphic element taken from First World War Returned from Active Service badges.

Inside Coin World: Unusual origin for brockaged Lincoln cent: Columns in the May 20 issue serve up for reader enjoyment an unusual brockaged Lincoln cent, diagnostics of a fake 1897-S Morgan dollar and a review of the market for the 1922 Grant Memorial coins.

Beginning in 1919 the Repatriation Department began to facilitate the safe return of tens of thousands of service people. The Department provided war pensions, a soldier settlement scheme, and other vital services such as healthcare, education, housing and official commemorations.

Several different First World War Returned from Active Service badges were issued to returning Australian forces from 1914 through 1919; one badge depicts the St. Edward’s Crown with the rising sun, below which is a scroll with the text AUSTRALIAN MILITARY FORCES.

A badge on the coin symbolically marks the commencement of that repatriation. The badge on the coin is framed by a circular color print of black rays and red and black petal motifs.

The rays, inspired by the iconic Rising Sun element of one WWI service badge, represent the journey home of Australian service personnel over the last 100 years.

The eight petals symbolize the six states and two territories of Australia and also represent the Flanders Field poppy, an iconic symbol of remembrance. The coin entered circulation on April 8.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter