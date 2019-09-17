Australia issues $2 coin honoring police officers

Australia has issued a circulating commemorative 2019 $2 coin marking the 30th anniversary of National Police Remembrance Day.

The colorful coin entered circulation in late August, but was officially launched Sept. 11.

National Police Remembrance Day is held every year on Sept. 29 to remember police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Sept. 29 was chosen for this day because it is “the Feast of St Michael the Archangel, patron saint of police and peacemakers,” according to the Royal Australian Mint.

The observance of National Police Remembrance Day grants police the opportunity to commemorate their fallen colleagues and ensure their legacies are preserved; enables family members to grieve and honor their lost loved ones; and acts as a reminder to the public of the ultimate price that police might be called upon to pay, as they protect and serve the Australian people.

Police Remembrance Day remembers the service of all police officers across Australia, those killed in the line of duty and passed away while they were in the service.

The new coin’s reverse resembles a police badge, incorporating St. Edwards Crown (often referred to as the “Queen’s Crown”) in the center of the seven-pointed Commonwealth Star (also known as the Star of Federation), which represents the 1901 Federation of Australia.

Around the central crown is a colorful circle of the blue and white sillitoe tartan pattern (commonly known as “dicing”) used by police forces throughout Australia, found on uniforms and vehicles. The star is surrounded by a wreath, which represents victory.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The circulation coin has a mintage of 2 million pieces.

RAM conducted coin swaps in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne on Sept. 12 to exchange the circulating coin with the public.

A collector version, with a C Mint mark for Canberra and a mintage limit of 40,000 pieces is also available, retailing for $15 Australian through the RAM website.

