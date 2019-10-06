Australia honors rugby with circulating 2019 $2 coin

The Royal Australian Mint has issued a colorful circulating commemorative $2 coin to support the national rugby team, the Wallabies.

The Royal Australian Mint is showing support for a bid by the Wallabies, Australia’s national rugby team, to become world champions, with the release of a $2 limited edition coin available in the country’s Woolworths supermarket registers.

The Wallabies $2 coin captures the strength and dedication of the team as they embark on their campaign in Japan this month.

Featuring Australia’s green and gold national sporting colors, the coin will be found in customers’ change when they shop in Woolworths stores across the country. In total, 2 million coins will be available to collect via Woolworths registers.

The Royal Australian Mint is also releasing a limited-edition Wallabies collector album, which includes the Wallabies coin for $3. The album is available from Woolworths or the Royal Australian Mint eShop or gift shop.

Australia’s rugby success

Australia played its first rugby international in 1899 and twice the national team soared to the game’s greatest heights, crowned world champions in 1991 and 1999.

Former Wallaby Mark Gerrard said, “It’s a special time where our great game gets to shine in front of millions of eyeballs around the world, and having played in the tournament in 2007, I know how excited this current Wallabies squad will be representing our country on the biggest stage.”

Woolworths programs manager Sarah De La Mare said, “We hope the release of the $2 limited edition Wallabies coin inspires and unites all Australians to support our national team on their World Cup journey. Reinforcing our commitment to supporting Australian sport, the coin also aims to inspire the next generation of sporting stars.”

The release of the Wallabies coin follows previous coin collections at Woolworths including Mr. Squiggle, Possum Magic, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

