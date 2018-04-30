The Royal Australian Mint’s Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame colorful $2 coin has been released into circulation.

The symbol of the eternal flame stands around the world for fallen soldiers.

The Royal Australian Mint brings that flame to circulating coinage on a new colorful $2 coin released in time for April 25’s ANZAC Day.

The reverse of the coin highlights the eternal flame at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Produced in partnership with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Australian War Memorial, the Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame coin continues the mint’s tradition of releasing colored $2 coins into circulation as part of the Anzac Centenary Coin Program.

The RAM has issued 5,555,550 of the Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame coins into circulation.

Brendan Nelson, director of the Australian War Memorial, said in a press release, “The Eternal Flame at the Australian War Memorial symbolises our nation’s perpetual gratitude towards, and remembrance of, those 102,800 men and women who gave their lives for us and our freedoms in war and operations for more than a century.”

The obverse of the coin carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to the circulating coin, the RAM is commemorating the Armistice Centenary and issuing an Uncirculated version of the Eternal Flame $2 Coin with a C Mint mark.

The Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame coin may be found in circulation. The numismatic versions of the coins are available now from the RAM’s website, www.eshop.ramint.gov.au.