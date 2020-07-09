Australia celebrates celestial wonders on new silver coin
- Published: Jul 9, 2020, 10 AM
Australia celebrates the majesty and wonder of celestial objects with a new half-ounce, colorful silver coin.
The Emu in the Sky constellation is the subject of the first coin in the Star Dreaming series from the Royal Australian Mint.
The Uncirculated .999 fine silver dollar features the art of Wiradjuri artist Scott Towney on the reverse.
The constellation is a silhouette traced by the dark spaces in the Milky Way. Indigenous Australians were the first astronomers, according the Mint, and have been using the stars as navigation maps, calendars and to tell stories for tens of thousands of years.
The obverse of the coin carries the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
The coin weighs 15.05 grams, measures 35.89 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.
Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint offers the coin for $52.
To order, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.
