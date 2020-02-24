Australia is issuing a colorful 2020 $2 coin to commemorate the 2020 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Australia is celebrating the International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup with a new colorful $2 coin.

The Royal Australian Mint on Feb. 19 announced that is has teamed up with retail partner Woolworths to release 2 million of the colorful new 2020 coins to mark the event scheduled for Feb. 21 to March 8 in Australia.

The coin marks the first time a female cricket player will appear on Australian coinage.

The design “captures the strong and dynamic spirit of the women’s cricket team,” according to the Royal Australian Mint.

The ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the ultimate celebration of women’s cricket, where the best players in the world come together to compete in the game they love. The quick and explosive pace of the sport has also made Twenty20 the fastest-growing format in cricket.

Australia will defend its title, having won the last title in 2018 in Antigua by defeating England.

The final match of the 2020 contest will be held on International Woman’s Day, and organizers expect to establish a new attendance record for a woman’s sporting event.

The reverse of the coin depicts at the center a women batter with a wicket in the background. Surrounding the scene are splashes of color, predominantly blue with pink, lime green and yellow. The legends WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP and TWO DOLLARS surround the scene.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The Royal Australian Mint is also releasing a limited-edition collector’s album, which includes the coin for just $3; available exclusively at Woolworths Supermarkets, T20 Official Merchandise Outlets at T20 World Cup matches, and online here and here.

