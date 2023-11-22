Australia at Night series continues with rock wallaby

The Australia at Night series continues with the rock wallaby. The Black Proof 2024 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar of Niue has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.

The ninth release in the popular Australia at Night series honors the rock wallaby, which is like a kangaroo, only smaller and cuter.

These elusive creatures are called “marsupial gymnasts” because of their ability to safely navigate steep, rocky terrain in the most remote hinterlands of the Island Continent. Rock wallabies are native to Australia and are completely nocturnal.

Two coins

The latest release features two 2024 coins for Niue, a Black Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar and a Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

The reverse of each coin is accented to emphasize the nocturnal setting of the design.

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The silver coin features a proprietary black treatment to simulate nighttime, and the gold coin features select platinum plating.

The obverse of each coin carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The reverse shows a charming scene depicting a mother rock wallaby with her little joey foraging under the light of a full moon in their native outback habitat.

The cliffs and rocky outcrops, along with the sparse vegetation, are rendered in meticulous detail, as are the wallabies themselves.

Specifications, pricing

Both coins weigh 31.39 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 1,000 pieces, and the gold coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces.

U.S.-based distributor Talisman Coins offers both coins.

The silver coin retails for $119.95, with quantity discounts available. The gold coin is priced at $2,999.95.

To order, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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