Australia at Night series continues with dingo coins

The Proof 2021 Australia at Night .999 fine silver dollar for Niue celebrating the dingo is now available. It features a proprietary black treatment to accentuate the nocturnal theme.

Australia is an alluring continent with dangerous and deadly animals, but add the element of night and the stakes are even higher.

The dingo, Australia’s wild dog, is the latest subject of the Australia at Night series minted for Niue.

The silver coins in the series feature a proprietary black treatment to simulate a dark, nocturnal world. According to Talisman Coins, which is distributing the coin in the United States of America, the black treatment may be rhodium plating, but that could not be confirmed.

A companion gold coin with platinum plating is also available.

The reverse of these 2021 coins shows a mother dingo and her pups highlighted in the moonlight, while a large male howls at the full moon rising over the outback.

About the dingo

Brought to Australian shores thousands of years ago, and by nature unpredictable, the Dingo is Australia’s native wild dog and largest carnivorous mammal. Noted for speed, agility and stamina, dingoes are active at night, hunting in packs between dusk and dawn for prey including kangaroos, rabbits and wombats.

Interestingly, although it could be the world’s oldest breed of dog, the dingo cannot bark. What the dingo can do, however, is swivel its head around almost a full 180 degrees in both directions.

Dingoes play an important role in the various ecosystems of Australia; they are apex predators and the largest terrestrial predators on the continent.

Due to their habit of attacking livestock and the vulnerability of sheep, dingoes and other wild dogs are seen as a pest by the sheep industry, and resulting control methods normally run counter to dingo conservation efforts.

The obverse of the coins carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both coins are presented inside a clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

Specifications

Both coins weigh 31.39 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Proof .999 fine silver dollar has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $129.95 with quantity discounts available.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $2,999.95.

To order, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter