Australia at Night series continues with 2021 coins for wombat

The fourth coin in the Australia at Night series celebrates the wombat. The 1-ounce silver version features a proprietary black treatment and a mintage of 1,000 pieces while a Proof .9999 fine gold 1-ounce $100 version is also available with a mintage of just 150 pieces.

Australia is home to a variety of animals that are found nowhere else, and this reality is the inspiration for the Australia at Night series of coins.

The fourth design released in the series, for 2021 coins, honors the wombat, a large Australian marsupial.

Both silver and gold coins are issued in this program, coordinated by Downies and sold in North America through distributor Talisman Coins.

The northern hairy-nosed wombat (Lasiorhinus krefftii), or yaminon, is one of three extant species of wombats. It is one of the rarest land mammals in the world; unfortunately, it is critically endangered.

This specific wombat is the star of both 2021 coins, issued in the name of Niue.

Two coins, one wombat

Two versions are available, a Proof .999 fine silver dollar with a proprietary black treatment and a Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin featuring platinum plating.

The proprietary treatment on the silver coin and the platinum plating on the gold coin make the wombat on the reverse design look like it has been caught in the light of the moon that rises over the farmhouse and windmill of an outback sheep or cattle station.

The distributor said, “We believe that the black treatment [on the silver coin] may be rhodium plating — but the mint won’t confirm.”

The obverse of both coins features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right, wearing a tiara and pearl earrings.

Legends on the coins indicate the date of issue and denomination, and the weight and purity of the respective metal version.

Both coins weigh 31.39 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

Each coin is encapsulated inside a clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a colorful outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The silver dollar coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $129.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

The gold $100 coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $3,199.95.

For more information, or to buy the coin visit the website, www.talismancoins.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter