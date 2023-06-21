Aussie Vegemite $2 coins now offered in circulation

Australia has issued three circulating commemorative $2 coins marking the centennial of Vegemite in 2023.

Vegemite, that uniquely Australian food product, celebrates a centennial this year. To mark the milestone, the Royal Australian Mint and Woolworths cooperated to issue three new circulating commemorative $2 coins, available only through the store.

When shopping in store, Woolworths customers paying in cash will be able to collect three exclusive and limited edition $2 coins in their change.

One design was released each week for three weeks, with 3 million of these $2 coins available for customers to collect across Australia (presumably 1 million per design).

Designed by Royal Australian Mint coin designer Aaron Baggio, each of the three coins in the series features a different illustration.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

A different colored circle in the Vegemite brand colors of yellow, red and black encompasses each illustration, accompanied by a different Vegemite tagline.

The first coin features a jar of Vegemite inside a yellow circle, with the words 100 MITEY YEARS around it.

The second coin features a slice of Vegemite toast inside a black circle, with the words TASTES LIKE AUSTRALIA surrounding.

The third coin features a child eating a slice of toast slathered with Vegemite, inside a red circle, with the words HAPPY LITTLE VEGEMITES surrounding.

The 2023 Centenary of Vegemite $2 coins use the Queen Elizabeth II memorial obverse, which employs the Jody Clark effigy of the queen with the inscription ELIZABETH II 1952-2022, indicating the years of her reign.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter