Aurora borealis shines on two new commemoratives

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are represented in their colorful glory on a 2023 Proof silver dollar from Tuvalu and a gold $100 from Niue.

The aurora borealis, the mesmerizing phenomenon where colored bands of light dance across the northern skies, is often described as an otherworldly or religious experience.

Also known as the northern lights, this phenomenon is the subject of two new 2023 commemorative coins.

A Proof .9999 fine silver dollar from Tuvalu and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin from Niue celebrate the theme in color.

The obverse of the Tuvalu silver dollar features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, profile facing right, wearing a tiara and pearl earrings. The effigy is enhanced with the addition of the dates of her reign, 1952–2022, in tribute.

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The reverse shows the radiant northern lights soaring high above the northern landscape, and reflected in the waters below. The legend AURORA BOREALIS, discretely written in the wooden bridge, indicates the theme.

The program’s Niue coin features a different obverse effigy and legends.

Niue’s gold $100 coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III, facing left, on the obverse.

The reverse carries the same design as the silver dollar but with slightly different coloring, based on a comparison of images from the distributor, Talisman Coins.

Specifications, pricing

Both coins have a reeded edge and each is encapsulated inside a luxurious clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity accompanies each coin.

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $108.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

The gold coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 99 pieces and retails for $2,899.95.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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