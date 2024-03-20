Asteroid impact redirection silver $5 coin available

Once the domain solely of blockbuster Hollywood movies, the interception of incoming, potentially world-killing asteroids is now a real thing, thanks to NASA.

Instead hiring Bruce Willis, however, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test was performed by the unmanned spacecraft, DART Impactor, which cannoned into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, 2022. NASA successfully redirected the path of an asteroid using kinetic energy.

This successful test is the basis for a 2024 High Relief Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin for Niue, which became available for pre-sale on March 12 exclusively from Melbourne Coin Co.

The coin’s theme touches on modern technology pushing its boundaries in the hope of preventing a world-ending catastrophe — thus the design on the obverse of the coin.

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Retry

It was an asteroid impact that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, which can be seen on the obverse. A Tyrannosaurus Rex and two pterodactyls react to the impact of an asteroid, a mushroom cloud in the background and the coat of arms of Niue below the scene.

The reverse shows the Impactor craft itself, on its way to Dimorphos.

The coin measures 60 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 199 pieces.

It retails for $699 in Australian dollars and is available through melbournecoinco.com, with delivery expected in early April.

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