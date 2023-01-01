Aruba’s 2022 commemorative shows native bird of prey

Aruba’s silver 5-florin coin for 2022 honors the warawara, a native bird of prey.

Aruba’s new commemorative silver 5-florin coin for 2022 depicts a native bird of prey, the warawara.

The colorful Prooflike 2022 .925 fine silver coin follows five other coins in a series honoring Aruba’s native animals.

The warawara is a big, brown-black bird with long legs. The bird’s beak is quite special: it’s curved and has a pointed, hook-shaped curved tip.

The warawara mainly eats the carcasses of wild goats, but it also feeds on mice and lizards. This bird of prey feels most at home above the hills, the ocean or the Aruban lowlands. If danger is close, the bird hides under the bushes.

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The warawara is becoming more common in Aruba, especially in Arikok National Park.

Design, specifications

The obverse of the 5-florin coin shows the bird in color, perched on rocks against

a blue sky dusted with clouds.

The reverse shows the nation’s coat of arms.

Earlier coins in the program honored the prikichi, a bird (2017), soldachi, a crab (2018), turtuga, a turtle (2019), blenchi, a bird, (2020) and yuwana, an iguana (2021).

The coins are presented in a luxury case with certificate of authenticity

The coin weighs 25 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 700 pieces and retails for $79.95 plus shipping from U.S.-based distributor the Coin & Currency Institute.

Delivery is expected from the end of January, but orders are now being accepted.

To order the coin, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

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