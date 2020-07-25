Artist van Eyck on new €2 coin for Belgium

Artist Jan van Eyck is the subject of a new circulating commemorative €2 coin from Belgium.

A total of 155,000 coins will be released in the second half of 2020.

The inner part of the obverse depicts the portrait of the famous Flemish artist Jan van Eyck, together with his signature and a painter’s palette that also contains the initials LL, referring to the designer of the coin, Luc Luycx, and two paintbrushes. Above this, you can find the name J. van Eyck.

As the Royal Dutch Mint will strike the coins, the Mint mark of Utrecht, the “staff of mercury” or a caduceus, is located on the bottom together with the Belgian Mint director’s Mint mark, the coat of arms of the municipality Herzele.

The country code BE and the year mark 2020 are located on the right.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter