Deadline for Canadian coin design submissions is approaching fast

1. Deadline for Canadian coin design entries is right around the corner

Last month, the Royal Canadian Mint announced that it will be considering coin designs from the public for five new coins that will enter circulation in 2017 and commemorate the country's 150th anniversary.

The series will include 5-cent, 10-cent, 25-cent, 1-dollar and 2-dollar denominations.

Canada is keeping things close to home, as they've enlisted some of the more recognizable Canadian public figures to select what designs will be used for the coins. The Royal Canadian Mint has gathered prominent names who've had success in all different kinds of fields.

2. Heritage Auctions announces third session of Gardner sale

The third session of Heritage's sale of the collection of Pennsylvania numismatist Eugene H. Gardner is set for May 12 in New York City.

3. Know your U.S. coins: Winged Liberty Head dime

4. CSNS show recap

The Central States Numismatic Society held their annual 3-day show in Schaumburg, Ill., this past weekend.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:28 a.m. Tuesday:

