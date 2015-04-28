Deadline for Canadian coin design submissions is approaching fast
- Published: Apr 28, 2015, 6 AM
1. Deadline for Canadian coin design entries is right around the corner
Last month, the Royal Canadian Mint announced that it will be considering coin designs from the public for five new coins that will enter circulation in 2017 and commemorate the country's 150th anniversary.
The series will include 5-cent, 10-cent, 25-cent, 1-dollar and 2-dollar denominations.
Canada is keeping things close to home, as they've enlisted some of the more recognizable Canadian public figures to select what designs will be used for the coins. The Royal Canadian Mint has gathered prominent names who've had success in all different kinds of fields.
Just a few days remain to enlist your entry, so click here to submit your design.
2. Heritage Auctions announces third session of Gardner sale
The third session of Heritage's sale of the collection of Pennsylvania numismatist Eugene H. Gardner is set for May 12 in New York City.
Full details, and previous auction history, can be found here
3. Know your U.S. coins: Winged Liberty Head dime
Coin World offers basic information on U.S. coins, old and new. See how much your Winged Liberty Head dime is worth, and more, here.
4. CSNS show recap
The Central States Numismatic Society held their annual 3-day show in Schaumburg, Ill., this past weekend.
Catch some of the news and highlights here.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:28 a.m. Tuesday:
