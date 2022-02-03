Antelope featured in Pobjoy Wild 5 series

The antelope is the subject of new coins in the Pobjoy Mint’s ongoing series of Wild 5 coins for Sierra Leone. The Proof silver $20 coin appears here.

An antelope stares down collectors on two new coins from the Pobjoy Mint.

The coins are the third release in the Pobjoy Mint’s five-issue series of coins depicting “The Wild 5” animals.

The Uncirculated copper-nickel dollar and Proof High Relief .999 fine silver $20 coin are issued on behalf of Sierra Leone.

The word “antelope” is used to describe a wide variety of large, horned mammals in the family Bovidae. They can be found in grasslands, mountains, deserts and wetlands of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The largest of all antelopes is the eland, at approximately 6 feet tall, while the smallest is the royal antelope, which is about the same size as a rabbit, only 10 to 12 inches in height.

All antelopes have even-toed hooves, horizontal pupils, a stomach adapted for re-chewing of the food and body horns.

The horns vary in shape or size depending on the breed and can be straight, spiral, curved or twisted.

Antelopes use their horns for fighting other antelopes during mating season and to protect themselves or the herd from predators. Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent.

Design, specifications

The obverse of the antelope coins shows the coat of arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Previous issues celebrate the hippo and the giraffe, with the final two issues set to honor the baboon and the zebra.

The copper-nickel Antelope coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces, and while the silver coin’s limit is 500 pieces.

The dollar coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It is presented with a pouch and retails for $15.95.

The $20 coin weighs 62.21 grams and measures 50 millimeters in diameter. It is packaged in a capsule inside an acrylic box, with an outer printed sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity. It retails for $134.95 each.

To order, or learn more, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

