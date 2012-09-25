ANS to host program on modern European coins

The American Numismatic Society will be hosting its Krause-Mishler Forum, Tuesday, Oct. 2.

This year’s topic is “An Exceptional Collection of Modern European Coins from the Old City Library of Zurich,” presented by Hortensia von Roten, director of the Numismatic Cabinet, Swiss Museum, and past president of the International Committee of Numismatic Museums.

The Swiss National Museum collection from the former Old City Library of Zurich is extremely strong in pieces from Italy and Germany, from the late 15th to the 19th century, according to the ANS. The total figure for the late medieval/modern cabinet is approximately 15,000 pieces. It dates to the founding of the city library in 1629 and is a good example of how “public” coin collections grew in democratic city states. Gifts and bequests played an important role in building the collection. The Old City Library became the university and cantonal Library of Zurich in 1916, and its important coin collection came to the National Museum in 1939 as a loan.

A 5:30 p.m. reception precedes the lecture, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

The lecture will be held at the ANS headquarters at 75 Varick St., Floor 11, New York, NY 10013.

Following the lecture, a dinner (by subscription) will be held at a nearby restaurant. The cost is $85 per person.

Pre-registration for the lecture is required. A government-issued photo I.D. is required for entry.

To register, telephone the ANS at 212-571-4470, Ext. 117, or email the society at membership@numismatics.org. ¦