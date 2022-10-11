ANS honors Heritage with 2023 Trustees’ Award

Heritage Auctions is being recognized by the American Numismatic Society with the ANS 2023 Trustees’ Award for service to the society.

Heritage Auctions will be recognized Jan. 12 at the American Numismatic Society’s 2023 Gala with the society’s Trustees’ Award for significant contributions to numismatics.

The gala will be held at the Harvard Club of New York City, 35 W. 44th St.

“A generous supporter of the American Numismatic Society for several decades, Heritage has, without fail, sponsored tables at the Society’s Annual Gala dinners, donated coins and other numismatic items for Gala auctions, and generously provided the services of their talented staff to run those auctions,” according to ANS officials. “They have also supported ANS lecture series, been a consistent advertiser in the ANS Magazine, and auctioned materials on behalf of the ANS.

“All of this has contributed significantly to the financial well-being of the Society.”

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The ANS noted that many members of Heritage Auctions’ staff hold membership in the ANS. Among them are the founders of Heritage: CEO and co-chairman Steve Ivy, a fellow of the society who has been a member since 1978, and co-chairman Jim Halperin, a life member who joined the ANS in 2001. Other ANS contributors from Heritage include president Greg Rohan, executive vice president Cristiano Bierrenbach, senior vice president and managing director in New York Sarah Miller, senior cataloger and senior numismatist Mark Borckardt, director of international numismatics Sam Spiegel, and executive assistant Sophie Duncan.

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