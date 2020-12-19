ANS creates Collier Prize for works in ancients

The American Numismatic Society has created the Collier Prize in Ancient Numismatics, given in memory of the late professor James M. Collier.

The Collier Prize in Ancient Numismatics is a substantial monetary prize to be awarded biennially to the best single- or multi-authored book, catalog, or online digital work in the field of ancient numismatics (650 B.C. to A.D. 300).

A jury of five senior numismatists, including a senior ANS curator, will be appointed biennially by the president of the American Numismatic Society to select the recipients. The Collier Prize will be offered for the first time in 2021 and the winner(s) will receive prize money of $20,000, to be split equally in the event of a multi-authored work. For the initial prize, eligible publications will be limited to those works published in 2019 or 2020. The jury will announce its selection in late 2021. Details for the Collier Prize can be found on the ANS website at numismatics.org/collier.

The Collier Prize honors the life of Professor James M. Collier. Collier was born in Bellingham, Washington, and completed his doctorate in art history at the University of Michigan in 1975. Over the course of his academic career, he lectured widely and published on the Italian Renaissance and Early Netherlandish perspective, which was the subject of his doctoral dissertation.

Collecting ancient coins was the foundation of his broad fascination with art, history, and culture. His collection of almost 1,000 Greek and Roman coins gave him immense pleasure, continually inspiring him by their beauty and depictions of famous monuments and portraits of Hellenistic and Roman rulers. A complete profile of Collier will be included in the spring issue of the ANS Magazine.

In 1990, Collier and his wife, Carole Anne moved to the Netherlands, where he was a self-sufficient artist until the end of his life. His paintings cover a range of topics, including portraits and dogs, many of which can be found on the website jimcollier.nl.

