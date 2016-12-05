The Macau Numismatic Society commemorates its annual coin expo with its annual Panda medal, the 2016 edition celebrating twin Pandas born in Macau in 2016 and race car driver Ayrton Senna.

Symbols of Macau and China come together on the annual Macau Numismatic Society medal, released for the society’s annual expo held Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The Macau Panda medal again is designed by Shanghai Mint designer Yu Min.

The obverse design commemorates and depicts Dabao and Xiaobao, the twin baby pandas born this summer at the Macau Giant Panda Pavilion, along with their mother Xin Xin, and a legend in English comemmorates the Howard Bowker Collection.

The reverse of the medal shows the No. 3 car of the late Brazilian race car driver Ayrton Senna, who raced in and won the inaugural Macau Formula Three Grand Prix in 1990.

Senna won Macau’s inaugural Formula Three Grand Prix in 1990 with the car shown on the medal, and the car is now housed in the Macau Grand Prix Museum. A Year of the Monkey emblem is added to the hood of the car, acknowledging the 2016 Year of the Monkey. The Guia Fortress and its lighthouse also appear on the reverse.

Each medal is individually serial numbered.

Numerous versions of the medal are available, with the main version being a 2-ounce silver medal with a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces. Other versions in silver, gold and brass are also available.

For full details and ordering information for the Macau medals, contact Champion Hong Kong Auctions through the firm’s website.