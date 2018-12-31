The 2019 edition of the annual “Coins of England & the United Kingdom” is now available. The cover of one volume of the set is shown.

An annual book series about British coins is available from a distributor in the United States.

Coins of England & the United Kingdom, published by Spink for more than two decades (after Seaby published the book for several decades), is being distributed in the United States of America by Coin & Currency Institute.

The 2019 edition is completely revised and updated and, as for the last few years, is published in a two-volume set.

This historic reference work for British coins is still the only catalog to feature every major coin type from Celtic to the present day, arranged in chronological order and divided into metals under each reign, then into coinages, denominations and varieties.

Under Elizabeth II, the decimal issues are separated from the pre-decimal coinages, with all decimal coinage since 1968 listed in a separate volume.

The catalog includes up-to-date values for every coin, a beginner’s guide to coin collecting, explanations of numismatic terms, and historical information about each British coin — from the earliest (Celtic) coins, Roman, Anglo-Saxon and Norman coins, the coins of the Plantagenet kings, the Houses of Lancaster and York, the Tudors and Stuarts, to the more modern milled coinage, minted for the first time in 1561 during the reign of Elizabeth I.

The volumes provide valuations in British pounds for up to three grades.

The distributor offers the 2019 edition for $44.75 for the two-volume set, with postage an additional cost.

To order, visit the distributor website.

