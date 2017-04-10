The annual reference book, in two volumes, for coins of the United Kingdom, is now available from a U.S.-based distributor.

The classic annual book about British coins is now available from an American-based distributor. And, for the second year, the book is actually a pair of references.

Coins of England and the United Kingdom, 52nd edition, is a two-volume set featuring pre-decimal issues in a hardback volume and decimal coins in a paperback edition.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Coins of England and the United Kingdom, published by Spink, remains the main reference work in its field, featuring every major coin type from Celtic to the present day with market values for every coin type listed.

The two-volume set totals 792 pages with color illustrations throughout. Many hobbyists consider it an essential guide for beginners, serious numismatists and anyone interested in British coinage.

Another botched release from the United States Mint: Inside Coin World: The release of the Congratulations set adds to the narrative that the U.S. Mint needs to overhaul its approach to limited-edition releases.

As with every new edition, all sections of the catalog were checked by specialists at Spink and the prices of the coins were updated to reflect current market conditions, offering valuations for up to three grades in British pounds.

The catalog’s reference numbers are recognized worldwide and used by leading auction houses and dealers.

The Coin and Currency Institute has the books available for $48.50 per set, with $5.75 postage and handling per set. To order the books, visit the firm’s website.