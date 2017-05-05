This Anglo-Saxon penny was discovered by a metal detectorist in 2016 and is now heading to auction. The coin, which is going from the soil to the auction house and is expected to realize north of $12,000, was our hottest story of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. President Trump names Jovita Carranza as 44th United States treasurer: Former U.S. Small Business Administration executive Jovita Carranza was appointed by President Trump to serve as the 44th treasurer of the United States.

4. When a Mint State coin is rare, collectors turn to pretty, lightly circulated examples: Prices have slowly increased over time for attractive About Uncirculated “near-Mint” examples of the 1891 Coronet double eagle.

3. Finland scraps independence centennial coins after design uproar: The Mint of Finland has scrapped designs for a five-coin set honoring the nation’s independence 24 hours after the designs were announced.

2. Infographic: U.S. bullion coin sales continue to travel downward course: Sales by the United States Mint in 2017 of bullion coins to its network of authorized purchasers are down from previous years as the distributors continue to draw from their stockpiled inventories.

1. June auction offers Anglo-Saxon penny found by metal detectorist: A unique silver penny found in 2016 by a metal detectorist near Canterbury highlights Dix Noonan Webb’s June 14 to 16 auction.

