Anglo-Saxon hoard officially a treasure, finder to get reward

The 5,251 Anglo-Saxon coins unearthed by a metal detector enthusiast in December 2014 are now an official treasure.

1. Anglo-Saxon hoard officially ruled a treasure

The hoard of more than 5,200 Anglo-Saxon coins found by English metal detector enthusiast Paul Coleman in December 2014, and estimated by experts to be worth around £1.3 million, has been officially declared a treasure, according to the Daily Mirror.

"Coroner Richard Hulett has ruled the 'exceptional' find was treasure, meaning that it goes to the Crown. However, Buckinghamshire County Museum in Aylesbury is set to bid for the coins," the Mirror reports. "The value will be decided in January and Mr. Coleman and the landowner can expect to receive a reward."

Coin World last covered this story in August 2015, when a the Buckinghamshire County Museum put about 20 of the coins on display.

2. Morgan dollar hits $211,500 in Las Vegas

"Thirty two Morgan dollars from Part II of the Coronet Collection starred in the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Oct. 15 Regency Auction XIV in Las Vegas. The 355-lot sale realized $4,926,775.10 — nearly half of which came from the Coronet Collection’s dollars, with its Mint State 66 1901 Morgan dollar that brought $587,500 leading the sale."

Take a look at the 1895-O Morgan dollar, MS-65 CAC that topped $200,000.

3. U.S. Mint schedules launch ceremonies for three 2016 quarters

"A coin collector forum, during which collectors meet with U.S. Mint officials to provide feedback and receive information on upcoming programs, will take place the day before each launch. Additional details will be released when plans are finalized, according to Mint officials."

Learn more details about the launch plans for the first three of 2016's five quarter dollars.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 11:34 a.m. ET:

