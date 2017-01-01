Andorra issues €2 coin for public media’s anniversary

Coin image courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Andorra’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin honors the 25th anniversary of Radio and Television of Andorra.

The coin, released in early December, marks the 25th anniversary of Radio and Television of Andorra, which began broadcasting in 1991.

The obverse of the coin shows a microphone and an antenna circled by several circular lines with the inscription translating to “25th anniversary of Radio and Television Andorra,” the year of issuance 2016 and the name of the state of issuance ANDORRA.

In total, 85,000 examples of the coin were released.

The reverse carries the common European map design along with the denomination.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations regularly issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.