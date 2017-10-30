Andorra in December will issue a €2 coin marking its status as the only nation entirely within the Pyrenees Mountains.

Andorra has announced plans to issue a commemorative €2 coin in December. The coin will celebrate the principality’s status as “the Pyrenean country.”

The obverse design reproduces on its upper part a triangle, consisting of three undulating strips representing a simplified version of the map of the country, with the inscriptions ANDORRA and EL PAÍS DELS PIRINEUS (“the Pyrenean country”).

“These three elements make up the brand owned by the Government of Andorra, which is used to provide a uniform, consistent and coordinated image to all graphic communication and, at the same time, achieve an unmistakable and instant identification,” according to the announcement of the coin in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The lower part of the design records the year of issuance, 2017.

Andorra, located entirely in the Pyrenees Mountains between Spain and France, is the sixth-smallest nation in Europe.

The microstate’s population, about 77,000 people according to the United Nations, is lower than the top mintage of the coin (which is 85,000 pieces).

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.