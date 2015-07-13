Ancient Roman coins featuring women common, affordable

Sabina, the wife of Hadrianus, appears on the obverse of this eminently affordable silver denarius of ancient Rome. The circa A.D. 128 to 126 coin marks her elevation to the title Augusta.

Though the number of American coins showing historical women is notably limited, ancient Roman coins are a series known for featuring an abundance of female figures.

Many of the women on the Roman coins were placed there because of a familial relationship to the ruler, but women certainly had a place in this most public of media nearly 2,000 years ago.

One such coin, depicting Sabina, the wife of Hadrianus, was sold in Schulman B.V.’s July 3 sale.

The circa A.D. 128 to 136 silver denarius of Rome features the ruler’s wife on the obverse and Concordia, seated, on the reverse.

Sabina was the daughter of Salonia Matidia and a grandniece of Trajan.

She married Hadrian in A.D. 100. She accompanied him on most of his journeys but their marriage was an unhappy one. She was granted the title of Augusta in A.D. 128 and died in A.D. 136, preceding her husband by about 18 months.

A special coinage, including this piece, was issued to commemorate her consecration.

Graded Nearly Very Fine by the auction house, the coin realized €72 (about $79.71 U.S.), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee.

To learn more results of the sale, visit the firm website.

Want to know more about Roman coins? Coin World reports on them frequently!

Roman Nero gold aureus realizes highest value in series of ancient gold coins: Market Analysis

Crocodiles on Roman coins most familiar as the emblem of the province of Egypt

Rare billon coin of Roman Emperor Probus in Dec. 8 auction

Roman coin find among largest hoards in Great Britain

Octavian Aureus in Lexington Collection marks founding of Roman Empire

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation

U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins

Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief'

U.S. Mint reports 2015 Truman Coin and Chronicles Set sold out within 15 minutes

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!