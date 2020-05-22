An outbreak of coins featuring COVID-19 comes from Africa’s Chad

Four new 1-ounce silver coins from Chad are available for pre-order. These are the world’s first coins officially struck to highlight the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Four 2020 coins from the African nation of Chad are the first legal tender coins specifically issued to memorialize the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous medals and rounds were issued previous to Chad’s coinage, and some legal tender coins have been stickered with images topical to the global event, but Chad’s are the first legal tender releases with a design struck in them.

The four-coin program is the work of Artisan Coin Productions and the global exclusive distributor is First Coin Company.

The 1-ounce silver coins are being produced now and will be available for delivery in July.

The 5,000-franc CFA coins are struck in .999 fine silver with a Black Proof finish, having the virus colorized on each.

The mintage is limited to 999 of each of the four designs.

The common obverse depicts the Chad coat of arms.

The series has four different reverse designs, titled Pandemic, Outbreak, Mutation, and Quarantine

All of the coin depict various representations of the virus in color.

The designs feature high relief that is 1.5 millimeters thick above the metal surface, giving the coin a three-dimensional, medallic effect. In addition, each reverse is rimless.

The coins are offered individually in an original packaging concept, an innovative 360-degree fully transparent tube-shaped polished acrylic capsule, to display the coin from all sides.

The coins retail for $149.90 each with free global shipping from the distributor.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.FirstCoinCompany.com.

