American Precious Metals Exchange continues silver shark series

American Precious Metals Exchange continues its series of .999 fine silver 50-cent bullion coins with a 2015 issue showing the hammerhead shark.

American Precious Metals Exchange and the Perth Mint in Australia are cooperating to continue a series of half-ounce, .999 fine silver bullion coins.

The 2015 Hammerhead Shark 50-cent coins are available exclusively through APMEX.

The series began in 2014 with the release of the Great White Shark 50-cent coin.

The reverseof the 2015 release depicts the solitary, strong-swimming, apex predator navigating through the ocean, in a design by Natasha Muhl. The hammerhead shark is easily recognized by the distinguishing shape of its “hammer” and by its tall, sickle-shaped dorsal fin.

The coin also displays The Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, along with the 2015 date and silver weight and purity.

The obverse bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the denomination for the Austalian coin.

Mintage of these silver coins is limited to 300,000 coins.

The coin weighs 15.5 grams and measures 32 millimeters in diameter.

To learn more about the coin, visit a special page on the APMEX website.

