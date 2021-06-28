American distributor offers book on Swedish numismatics

A new compact book about Swedish numismatics is now available from a distributor in North America.

A new book exploring all the coins of Sweden is now available from a North American distributor.

Myntårsboken 995–2021 (or Coin Yearbook 995–2021), is by Roberto Delzanno, who has also published Swedish Gold Coins 1512-2020 and Swedish Coin Book 995-2022, major works on gold and other coins of Sweden and its possessions.

This new book is a pocket version of these two, that while compressed, uses the same numbering system to easily identify the coins. The book is published annually with the latest price updates, new variants, and errors, in addition to the latest findings in terms of attributions and re-attributions of coin masters and coin sites.

The Swedish-language book details all Swedish gold, silver and copper coins from 995 to 2021, including the Viking Age, Middle Ages to modern times. It offers comprehensive descriptions with detailed pictures and explanations, rarity description based on 50 years of statistics and the number of known privately owned examples and provenance when available.

The numbering system is based on the author’s other books, and there is a concordance to older standard reference works. The book also includes some royal medals, and all Swedish bank notes from 1666 to 2021.

The book concentrates on pricing rather than historical descriptions, and as such will be understandable to most who have a basic knowledge of world numismatics. The Scandinavian grading system is used.

The author says he hopes “this will be a significant contribution to the numismatic field. Also what I’m aiming at is to make my books easily accessible and affordable to widen the interest for numismatics.”

The 512-page, full-color book measures 8.25 inches tall and 5.75 inches wide. Coin & Currency Institute offers the book for $9.95 plus $5.75 postage & handling.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter