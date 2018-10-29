New Zealand has issued a colorful circulating commemorative 50-cent coin marking the centennial of the armistice ending World War I.

Armistice Day is an important anniversary around the world, and New Zealand issued a circulating commemorative 2018 50-cent coin to mark the event's upcoming 100th anniversary.

The coin was released Oct. 1, features color and was struck by the Royal Canadian Mint.

The 50-cent coin is struck with the same specifications as other current New Zealand 50-cent coins and circulates alongside them.

The Armistice Day coin design features the official Returned and Services Association red poppy in the middle, surrounded by a free formed remembrance wreath that incorporates the silver fern and koru as strong New Zealand elements.

The RSA is one of the largest voluntary welfare organizations in New Zealand and one of the oldest ex-service organizations in the world.

The printed silver ferns on the wreath represent the past, present, and future and also reflect the three armed forces in New Zealand.

The engraved koru pattern represents new beginnings, and the engraved silver fern reflects New Zealand’s national identity.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

Coin dealer Joel Anderson has obtained examples of the coins, which sell for $5 each, plus $2 shipping per order. To order, visit his website.

