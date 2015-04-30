American firm Bradford Exchange commemorates Magna Carta

Tristan da Cunha celebrates the Magna Carta anniversary on this 2015 gold-plated crown issued through the Bradford Exchange Mint.

The Bradford Exchange Mint has launched a new legal tender crown coin to mark the 800th anniversary of the sealing of the Magna Carta.

The gold-plated crown coin is currently the only world coin being issued by an American company to mark the anniversary, according to the Bradford Exchange Mint.

The coin is issued for the Commonwealth Territory of Tristan da Cunha.

The reverse of the coin shows the original Magna Carta’s flowing Latin script as well as King John’s royal seal — the official symbol that authorized it as law.

Nearly 800 years ago, in June, 1215, rebellious barons compelled England’s King John to accept a charter of liberties that proclaimed that no one — not even the king — was above the law. To show that the king agreed, the Magna Carta or “Great Charter” was confirmed with the official royal seal.

Over time, this historic English document has become an enduring symbol of freedom and a treasured part of America’s heritage.

During the Revolutionary War, America’s founding fathers found inspiration in the Magna Carta. It influenced the United States’ cherished documents of freedom, including the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

The coin’s obverse shows an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II somewhat resembling the one created by Ian Rank-Broadley, although the crown and other details differ.

The Magna Carta coin is the first design in a planned series to honor political documents from around the world.

The Brilliant Uncirculated coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,015 pieces. No weight was available.

The Magna Carta crown coin retails for $49.95 (plus $4.95 shipping and handling).

To order, contact Bradford Exchange Mint online.

Other nations are celebrating the Magna Carta anniversary with coins!

Royal Mint honors Magna Carta declaration with circulating £2 coin

Australian 20-cent coin celebrates Magna Carta’s 800th anniversary in 2015