Alien encounter in Sedona seen on new coins from Niue

Niue depicts an alien encountering the Arizona desert on two new collector coins, including this Proof .999 fine silver $1 coin with color.

Aliens have fascinated for decades, as thoughts of encountering visitors from distant parts of the solar system provide fodder for movies, books and games.

Two new colorful coins from Niue view a potential alien encounter, placing the event in Sedona, Arizona. The Proof .999 fine silver $1 and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coins share a basic design, with the only differences being the legends indicating precious metal content and denomination.

The reverse shows flying saucers landing at Sedona, in the Arizona desert. An alien-looking alien gazes out at viewers, its creepy eyes reflecting the mysterious colors of a neon sky. The legend WE COME IN PEACE indicates the theme.

The obverse carries the public seal (coat of arms) of the island nation of Niue. The slogan ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue Forever.” The date of issue, denomination and metal weight and purity also appear.

Specifications, details

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Both coins are packaged with an individually numbered certificate.

The $1 coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 999 pieces.

The $100 coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 99 pieces.

The silver coin is priced at $119.95 each with quantity discounts available, and the gold coin is priced at $3,199.95 each.

To order, or for more information, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com

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