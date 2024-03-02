Actor Pierce Brosnan appearing on James Bond coins

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond is the latest subject of the Perth Mint’s James Bond Legacy Series of Proof silver $1 coins from Tuvalu.

Pierce Brosnan is the latest star of the James Bond franchise to be honored on a commemorative coin from the Perth Mint, due for release March 5.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $1 from Tuvalu is the fourth coin in the Perth Mint’s James Bond Legacy Series.

Brosnan was the fifth actor to play fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond on the big screen.

Born in Ireland, Brosnan’s acting career took off in Britain after studying at the Drama Centre of London. His star power rose on moving to the United States.

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First discussed as the next James Bond in the mid-1980s, he was unable to accept the role until 1994, debuting in the following year’s GoldenEye.

“Combining glamor, charm and brutality, Brosnan’s Bond was also sensitive as he successfully transitioned the agent out of the Cold War era and into the 21st century,” the Perth Mint said.

Design details

Lucas Bowers designed the reverse of this coin, which portrays a black and white image of the actor in a classic Bond pose.

The design includes the franchise’s iconic 007 gun barrel logo, with title inscriptions of Brosnan’s four 007 movies, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

The obverse bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II supplemented by the dates of her reign as 1952- 2022. Also included are the coin’s weight, purity, monetary denomination, and date, 2024.

Each coin is presented in a 007 branded case within a themed shipper and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams and measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $126.36 Australian to audiences outside of Australia.

To order, or learn more, visit the Perth Mint website, www.perthmint.com.

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