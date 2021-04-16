ACCG offers guidance for importing ancient coins

This ancient bronze coin from Numidia, depicting Tiberius, is among those coins linked to modern-day Algeria that, since 2019, are subject to import restrictions.

The Ancient Coin Collectors Guild has updated its website with detailed information about U.S. import restrictions on ancient coins and the paperwork necessary for legal import into the United States.

The information, current as of April 7, 2021, can be found at a dedicated page of the organization’s website, https://accguild.org/Legislation.

There, links include text of the Cultural Property Implementation Act, the Emergency Protection for Iraqi Cultural Antiquities Act of 2004, and the Protect and Preserve International Cultural Property Act.

In addition, the ACCG provides a list of current import restrictions on cultural goods, and a link to a document on import restrictions on ancient coins and declarations for legal import.

The document cautions, “While we believe we are providing as accurate information as possible, it should not be construed as legal advice.”

Peter Tompa, executive director of the ACCG, told Coin World, “Given the recent proliferation of import restrictions, the ACCG decided to provide this resource to the coin collecting public to help dispel confusion over what coins are restricted, and what information is necessary to provide for legal import into the United States. That said, as discussed in the document, the ACCG remains very concerned about how U.S. Customs applies import restrictions and the unfair and some would say corrupt process by which the State Department has imposed them. For that reason, we are continuing, and even redoubling our efforts in the area with the hiring of a registered lobbyist, Marc Lubin of DLM Group to help us with our advocacy efforts.”

