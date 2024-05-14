AC/DC front man Bon Scott shown on Tuvalu $1 coin

The Perth Mint sold out its mintage of 5,000 Proof Tuvalu 1-ounce silver $1 coins honoring the late Bon Scott of rock band AC/DC.

Australian singer and AC/DC front man Bon Scott makes a switch from earning platinum records to appearing on a silver coin.

Four decades after his death, the rock star is still regarded by many as one of the greatest front men of all time. The Perth Mint pays tribute to Scott with a 2024 Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $1 from Tuvalu.

Designed by Wade Robinson, the reverse of the coin portrays the rocker as many remember him best — microphone in hand, shirtless and wearing a denim jacket with cutoff sleeves.

His name is inscribed on the coin with the first ‘O’ overlaid with the Lion Rampant holding a microphone, an ode to his Scottish heritage.

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Perth Mint General Manager of Minted Products Neil Vance said it was an honor to produce a Bon Scott coin, especially as the singer spent much of his early life growing up in Perth and Fremantle.

“There aren’t too many Australian rock stars as influential as Bon Scott was in his all too short life,” he said.

Bon’s brother Derek Scott and his family visited the Perth Mint’s secure coining division to see the coin being struck and colored.

“For somebody who never had two coins to rub together, the fact he’s actually got his image on a silver coin it’s unbelievable,” Derek Scott said, in a press release.

The obverse carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams, measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter, and has sold out its mintage of 5,000 coins.

It retailed for $149 Australian.

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