ABC Mint highlights Pacific isles wildlife in series

The first coin offered in the Untamed Landscapes series shows the crocodile. The Thorny Lizard (background) will be released at a later date.

ABC Mint is offering a new coin series crafted from 999.9 fine ABC Bullion Australian silver. Untamed Landscapes is a five-coin collection that embodies Oceania’s natural beauty. Each coin is intricately designed and minted to showcase the region’s rich terrain and distinctive fauna, while celebrating the artistry of Australian precious metals.

The collection highlights Oceania’s unique fauna on coinage in a series united by depiction of the Southern Cross, a well-known star constellation symbolic of the region.

The obverse sides of the coins, designed by Tony Dean, depict five majestic creatures of the Pacific islands. Beginning in 2024 with the Crocodile coin, issues in the Untamed Landscapes series will be released over 12 months, with the Kiwi, Thorny Lizard, Kangaroo and Sailfish following in sequence.

The reverse features an effigy of King Charles III, sourced from the New Zealand territory of Tokelau, underscoring the collection’s deep connection to Oceania. The effigy is approved by relevant authorities including the territory of New Zealand and Buckingham Palace.

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With only 175,000 of each coin minted, the coins will be presented in various packaging formats, including in visually striking individual blister packs, an ABC Collector’s Box (for the presentation of all five coins), ABC Monster Boxes of 500 single-design coins and rolls of 25 single-design coins. ABC Bullion is the exclusive distributor for consumers.

Ross MacDiarmid, former CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, is advising on the Untamed Landscapes series, bringing his extensive experience and insight to ensure the series is a success both domestically and internationally. With Australia being the third-largest consumer of silver coins globally, following the United States and Germany, MacDiarmid emphasizes the importance of showcasing the beauty of Oceania in such a significant way.

Each coin is legal tender in the name of Tokelau with a face value of $5 on the reverse.

Pricing for the Untamed Landscapes series will be determined by current market value of silver plus a modest premium, reflecting market fluctuations in silver prices.

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