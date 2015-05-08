A week of royalty in the world of numismatics: Morning Report

Oh, Baby! More coins for a royal princess. @RoyalAustMint issues 50-cent pieces for Charlotte. http://t.co/hCLdBD3WOF pic.twitter.com/t9Zmg6NlqT

More on @RoyalMintUK coins for #RoyalBaby Charlotte Elizabeth Diana: http://t.co/wJrCLI3ewJ pic.twitter.com/fH6XULSP7Z

1. Royal Mint issues coin for Princess Charlotte just hours after birth

With the birth of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge last weekend, the Royal Mint wasted no time in issuing coins in her honor. The Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin was approved by both her parents and the queen.

2. Royal Australian Mint jumps on the royal baby bandwagon, celebrates birth with honorary coin

Australia has issued a commemorative non-circulating legal tender 50-cent coin to celebrate the birth of Princess Charlotte.

3. The Perth Mint issues 1-ounce silver coin to celebrate the birth of the royal princess

The Perth Mint got in on the Princess Charlotte action, as they issued 1-ounce silver coins to honor the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second child.

4. The Royal Mint strikes gold when honoring newborn Princess Charlotte

In addition to its £5 commemoratives the Royal Mint issued 750 limited edition gold bullion sovereign coins.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:55 a.m. ET Friday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson reportedly had 500 gold coins sent to Belize

7. Something social