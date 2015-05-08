A week of royalty in the world of numismatics: Morning Report
- Published: May 8, 2015, 6 AM
1. Royal Mint issues coin for Princess Charlotte just hours after birth
With the birth of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge last weekend, the Royal Mint wasted no time in issuing coins in her honor. The Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin was approved by both her parents and the queen.
2. Royal Australian Mint jumps on the royal baby bandwagon, celebrates birth with honorary coin
Australia has issued a commemorative non-circulating legal tender 50-cent coin to celebrate the birth of Princess Charlotte.
3. The Perth Mint issues 1-ounce silver coin to celebrate the birth of the royal princess
The Perth Mint got in on the Princess Charlotte action, as they issued 1-ounce silver coins to honor the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second child.
4. The Royal Mint strikes gold when honoring newborn Princess Charlotte
In addition to its £5 commemoratives the Royal Mint issued 750 limited edition gold bullion sovereign coins.
