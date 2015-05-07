2020 Tokyo Olympic coins are in the works: Morning Report

1. Tokyo 2020 Olympics coins being planned

Japan, host country of the 2020 Olympics, will release a series of coins to commemorate the games, according to Japan Times.

"When Japan hosted the 1964 Games in Tokyo, a ¥1,000 silver coin featuring Mount Fuji and a ¥100 silver coin with a design of the Olympic cauldron were issued," the report reads.

The first of these coins are set to roll out just weeks after the 2016 games in Brazil next summer.

2. Reference examines Type III $20 gold double eagles 1877 to 1907 in new book

Numismatic author Mike Fuljenz offers some insight into this prized coin.

Learn more here

3. Notes from Montgomery 'Big Six' series garner big bids in Heritage Auction

An excerpt from our May issue of Coin World takes a look at this series of paper notes.

Info and photos here.

4. Harry Houdini honorary medal has some things missing

A medal to commemorate the famous American magician is missing some signifact attributes, which have raised questions.

The gold medal and the questions surrounding it.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:40 a.m. ET Thursday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set inching toward sellout

7. Something social