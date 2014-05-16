‘Man’s best friend’ on silver coin from Niue

The newest coin from the Mint of Poland’s “Man’s Best Friends” series for Niue Island showcases the Labrador retriever.

Make no bones about it — the Labrador retriever is one of America’s most popular dog breeds.

Now, the canine is on coins.

The Mint of Poland issued a Proof silver dollar for Niue Island celebrating the popular pooch. The .999 fine silver coin is part of the “Man’s Best Friends” series of coins. The program gives equal time to fanciers of the two most popular pets, cats and dogs.

A colorful, calm Labrador retriever appears on the reverse of the new coin, which features another Labrador in relief in the background. Malgorzata Rodek designed the coin.

The obverse shows the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 17.5-gram, 38.61-millimeter coin has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces.

The coin costs $74.99 (or $77.24 when paying with credit card) through American Precious Metals Exchange.

To order, visit the firm’s website, or telephone it at 800-375-9006.

